Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602,772 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Pfizer worth $626,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. 281,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

