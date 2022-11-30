Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

