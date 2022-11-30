Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 211.0% in November

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, an increase of 211.0% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PNGAY stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 284,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,121. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2585 per share. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

