Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 17,337 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

