Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys Shares of 22,960 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

