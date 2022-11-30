Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

