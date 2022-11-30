Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. 57,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,351. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

