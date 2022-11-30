Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

