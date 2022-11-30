Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $294,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 110,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,425. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

