Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,539. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

