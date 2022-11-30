Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $281.65. The company had a trading volume of 966,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268,904. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day moving average is $291.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

