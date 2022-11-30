Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 111,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,854. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.