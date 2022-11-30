Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

