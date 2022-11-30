Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.85. 25,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $264.93. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

