Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.88. 36,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,670. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

