Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.