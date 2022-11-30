Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,259 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.38. 20,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,506. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.