Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.96. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,187. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

