Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.92. 65,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,588. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
