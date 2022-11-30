Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

