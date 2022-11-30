Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 5,977 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 115.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 154,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,885. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

