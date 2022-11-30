Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 7,108 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. 296,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522,186. The company has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

