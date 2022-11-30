Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 769 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

