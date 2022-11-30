Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.59.

