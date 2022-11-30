PL Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,937 Shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Finward Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Finward Bancorp worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.48. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

