Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.14% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,839. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

