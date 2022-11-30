Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 303.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Target were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. 68,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

