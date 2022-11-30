Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.52 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.