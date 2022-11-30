Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 135.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $378.62. 32,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,330,040 shares of company stock worth $108,195,264 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

