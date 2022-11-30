Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $222,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,550. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

