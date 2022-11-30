Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,156 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 885,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 734,708 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 75.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 588,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 28,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,743. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

