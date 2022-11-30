Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $981,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

