Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 12,428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.37. 100,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,550. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.