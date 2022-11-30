Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 3,035 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after buying an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 161,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

