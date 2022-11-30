Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 7,213 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,815,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15,796.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 270,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,167,744. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.