Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.68 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $198.19 million and $12.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00462159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002930 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018968 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

