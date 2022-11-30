Polymesh Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Polymesh has a market cap of $86.07 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16336939 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,967,383.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

