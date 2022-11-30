Populous Market Capitalization Achieves $3.50 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Populous has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $162,193.40 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

