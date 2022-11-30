Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $165,238.96 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

