Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. 5,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,677. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

