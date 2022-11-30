Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 13% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 844,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 193,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Power Metals Stock Up 13.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.59 million and a PE ratio of -23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

