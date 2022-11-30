PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,085 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of PPG Industries worth $276,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

