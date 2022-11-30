Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.60 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 8.92 ($0.11), with a volume of 33,773 shares changing hands.

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £6.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.75.

About Princess Private Equity

(Get Rating)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.