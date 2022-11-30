Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Solar Stock Performance

PSWW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 678,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,495. Principal Solar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

