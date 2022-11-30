Prom (PROM) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Prom has a market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00026404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,859.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246733 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.42038979 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,871,601.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

