ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.61. 659,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,499,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $52,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

