ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.76. 20,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,748,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.