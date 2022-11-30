ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.78. Approximately 70,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 176,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

