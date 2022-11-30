ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 2,023,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,362,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

