Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,162 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. 96,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841,707. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

